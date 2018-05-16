CHICAGO (CBS) – Illinois State Police say charges have been filed against the former student involved in a shooting that happened outside Dixon High School Wednesday morning.

Matthew Milby, 19, is facing three charges of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, all Class X Felonies.

The Lee County State’s Attorney’s Office say bond is set at $2 million.

Dixon High School Resource Officer, Mark Dallas, was on duty at Dixon High School when he heard several shots fire near the school auditorium around 8 a.m. Wednesday, where students were preparing to take part in a graduation ceremony rehearsal.

Officer Dallas rushed to the area and confronted the suspect, who fled on foot outside the school.

Milby fired several shots at Officer Dallas. The officer returned fire, shooting the suspect.

Milby was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is still open and ongoing.

Police say more charges may be filed in the future.

Dixon Police say Milby is still in the hospital under 24 hour surveillance and report he will be transported to jail upon his release.