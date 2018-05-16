CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are warning people on the Northwest Side about a pair of armed robbers targeting women in cars and forcing them to take cash out from ATMs.

Investigators said the robbers spotted and victimized drivers at two locations in the past week.

Sunday afternoon, two men approached women in a car at Kostner and Diversey, showed a gun, and got in the vehicle. They then forced the driver to stop at multiple ATMs and withdraw money, including at a Chase Bank branch at Kilpatrick and Diversey.

Investigators said four days earlier, the same two suspects approached a woman in a car at Belmont and Pulaski, and forced her to withdraw cash from several ATMs, including the one at Kilpatrick and Diversey.

Both robberies occurred in broad daylight.

Police did not provide detailed descriptions of the robbers.

Investigators asked anyone with information about the robberies to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.