CHICAGO (CBS) — Officials in Calumet City say they’re “appalled” by the moving a mass murderer from suburban La Grange to Calumet City before he was eventually sent back to prison.

Mayor Michelle Markiewicz Qualkinbush and members of the Calumet City County said they were outraged that the Illinois Department of Corrections wanted to place Carl Reimann in their municipality, steps from Woodrow Wilson Elementary School and Memorial Park.

“Someone at the state made the determination that the safety and well-being of our African-American and Latino schoolchildren is someone less important,” said Qualkinbush referring to La Grange which is a predominantly white suburb. “And no one raises an eye when this type of parolee locates near a school or park.”

The 77-year-old was convicted in the shooting deaths of killing five people including a 16-year-old girl in 1972.

Reimann served more than 40 years behind bars before he was released in April. Originally he went to live near Seventh Avenue School in La Grange before officials there forced him to leave the suburb.

Officials in Calumet City said Reimann arrived there possibly as early as Monday May 14. He was moved out of Calumet City Wednesday morning around 6:00 a.m. and back into custody.

Calumet City has filed a complaint with the Prison Review Board.