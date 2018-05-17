CHICAGO (AP)–The suspected gang member who allegedly shot an ATF agent as he put a tracking device on a vehicle earlier this month has been formally indicted on a charge of forcible assault on a law enforcement officer.

Ernesto Godinez, 28, ambushed the undercover officer in the Back-of-the-Yards neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side May 4, shooting him in the face as the agent returned fire, according to police.

The agent was released from the hospital May 9.

He turned himself into police following the shooting. A grand jury formally indicted him May 17.

A detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

His brother, purported Saints gang leader Rodrigo Godinez, was arrested on drugs charges last week.

