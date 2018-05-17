CHICAGO (AP) — The state of Illinois has taken control of special education at Chicago Public Schools after concluding a 2016 overhaul by the nation’s third-largest school system violated federal law.

The Illinois State Board of Education voted Wednesday to take the unusual step of appointing an independent monitor to oversee all special education plans and policies for at least three years.

The state launched an investigation last year after appeals from parents and educators and a WBEZ radio report that found the changes saved the cash-strapped district money but led to big cuts to services.

The state determined there were “systemic problems” at CPS that “delayed and denied” services to special education students.

CPS CEO Janice Jackson says the district will “do everything that we can do to right the wrongs.”

