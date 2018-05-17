A McDonald's Big Mac, their signature sandwich is held up near the golden arches at a McDonalds's (PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (CBS) – McDonald’s Restaurants are looking to hire approximately 13,000 restaurant employees in Illinois this summer in order to serve customers during the busy summer season.

The company says their recent changes are making it easier for restaurant employees to benefit from the McDonald’s education program.

McDonald’s says job seekers who are interested in pursuing an education while working at the restaurant chain will have access to the company’s Archways to Opportunity education program.

The company recently announced it’s allocating $150 million over five years to the Archways to Opportunity program. According to a press release issued by McDonald’s, the investment will provide almost 400,000 U.S. restaurant employees with an opportunity to earn a high school diploma, receive upfront tuition assistance for college courses, access academic advising courses, and learn English as a second language.

In a press release, Illinois McDonald’s Owner/Operator, Marvin Spence, stated, “Building a better McDonald’s means recognizing we can help employees earn and learn. I’m proud that my employees are participating in the Archways to Opportunity program, which helps them achieve their goals at McDonald’s and beyond.”

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply.