MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) — A Maryland Heights firefighter nursed a hummingbird back to health after it was found unresponsive.

The Maryland Heights Fire Protection District posted photos and the story to their Facebook page Tuesday night. They report that Firefighter Paramedic Schurwan saved the ruby-throated hummingbird after it was found unresponsive on the engine bay floor.

Congress Hall’s Special Royal Wedding Engagement Package Includes 5.1 Carat Diamond Ring

“Dave used a syringe filled with sugar water to coax the bird to drink until it became more alert and flew out of his palm,” read a portion of the department’s Facebook post.

(The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)