CHICAGO (CBS) – The sixth summer season of Night Out in the Parks is set to bring 40 new artists and cultural organizations to Chicago parks around the city.

The 2018 Night Out in the Parks series will bring over 1,200 events, including 230 movies, 102 dance showcases, 301 concerts, and 184 theater performances to all of the city’s 77 community areas.

In a statement released by Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office, Emanuel said, “Night Out in the Parks is once again bringing world-class culture, art, and entertainment to every neighborhood in Chicago, with more events planned than ever before. From Theater on the Lake returning home to favorites like Movies in the Parks, there are free quality events and performances for families to enjoy every night of the week in our parks this summer.”

According to the press release, this year’s offerings include events and performances by new and returning partners, including:

Jabberwocky Puppet Parade

May 19- September 11

Spectators are encouraged to participate in an early evening celebration of music, nature and summertime fun with the Jabberwocky Marionettes. This outdoor event imagines the Calumet River, West Pullman Park, and Palmer Park through many geological ages with T-Rexes and incredible theatric effects and puppets.

Movies in the Parks

June 1 – September 1

The Chicago Park District will bring big-screen entertainment to local parks for the 18th year of Movies in the Parks. The jam-packed 2018 summer lineup will feature fan favorites like Coco and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and superhero movies, including the acclaimed films Black Panther, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. Justice League and Wonder Woman.

Movies in the Parks is supported by Bank of America. All movies begin at dusk, weather permitting. Call 312.742.1134 for daily listings and weather-related cancelations.

Chicago Onscreen

August 26 -September 1

Returning for the fifth year is Chicago Onscreen, the local film showcase that features movies filmed in or about Chicago and produced by Chicago-based filmmakers at parks across the city. To mark the five-year milestone, the showcase will culminate with a week-long, multi-screen local movie festival from August 30 to September 1 at Ping Tom Park. The outdoor event will be curated by local film festivals and institutions.

Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center

June 29- September 16

Cultura, Ritmo y Movimiento is a new series featuring local and touring talent in the performing arts, curated by the Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center, Chicago’s longest-standing Latinx cultural center. After successfully completing Bomba and Afro-Caribbean Jazz apprenticeships, students are invited to join one of SRBCC’s two youth ensembles. Members of SRBCC’s youth groups are given unparalleled access to noted musicians with opportunities to perform alongside some of Latin music’s most legendary performers. This summer, the young musicians will perform at Wrightwood, Smith, Wolfe and Julia de Burgos Parks.

Teens in the Park

June 1- September 22

Emerging teen musicians and performers are welcome to enjoy listening to or participating in great music in Chicago’s backyard. Donda’s House is partnering with the Chicago Park District to teach young artists the skills necessary to become successful and empowering performers through a series of free teen-focused events, auditions and workshops. Some artists will be chosen to showcase their talents at the new Creative Youth Festival, a unique outdoor concert experience at Millennium Park on September 22.

Windy Indie Electric Violinist

June 16- August 2

With hard work and optimism, hip-hop violinist Windy Indie has made many achievements, such as appearing twice on Fox TV’s hit show Empire and performing in the Chicago’s Blues Festival 2017 and the House of Blues. The enthusiastic performer will entertain audiences at Sayre, Humboldt and Tuley Parks this summer.

Theater on the Lake: Summer Theater Festival

June 19- August 31

Wednesdays – Saturdays at 7 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

Chicago Shakespeare in the Parks Presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream

July 31-August 26

Free performances of Shakespeare’s comedy A Midsummer Night’s Dream will be touring in neighborhood parks across the city in summer.

Dance in the Parks

July 10- August 3

Dance in the Parks brings free, professional, outdoor dance concerts to 14 neighborhood parks.

Midnight Circus in the Parks

August 25- October 21

Midnight Circus will present the 11th year of this true “Big Top” tent extravaganza in eight parks citywide.

Conference of the Birds

September 1- September 15

After much fanfare, surrounding last year’s site-specific performance at the Skylanding sculpture in Chicago’s Jackson Park, award-winning choreographer Nejla Yatkin and dancers will take their show to Burnham Wild life corridor.

Collaboraction: Peacebook

September 7- September 22

Collaboraction returns to Night Out in the Parks for a fifth summer with the latest installment of their PEACEBOOK 2018 tour, a collaborative citywide festival of theatre, dance, music, visual art and spoken word focused on cultivating peace in Chicago.

More information can also be found by visiting www.nightoutintheparks.com