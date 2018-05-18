CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are investigating after two people were shot and killed on Chicago’s South side Friday night.

The incident happened in the 5200 block of South May Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say a 48-year-old female and 51-year-old male sustained gunshot wounds to the body and were transported by ambulance to the University of Chicago hospital in critical condition where they were both pronounced dead.

Officers say the victims were standing at a location when a 16-19 year old man approached them and fired shots.

Police say this is a homicide investigation.

Circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time.