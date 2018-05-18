CHICAGO (CBS) – There is a call for change following the CBS 2 Investigator report Monday that showed how dangerous offenders or those charged with weapons offenses are cutting and running from electronic monitoring.

CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards details how his report has created a stir at the county commission level.

What do Antwan Clay, Victor Ocampo, Julio Mares, and Denarius Hill have all been charged in crimes that involved deadly weapons and all went awol from Cook County’s electronic monitoring system, after they cut the bracelets and ran.

Republican Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison (R-17th District) said he was “absolutely surprised” to see the specific examples highlighted in the report, saying, “It was good work. Your story brought that to our attention.”

Morrison says he believes the initially proposed bond reform needs to be tweaked.

Democratic Commissioner Richard Boykin (D-District 1) agreed. “Pretty soon someone is going to get hurt seriously and the Sheriff doesn’t want to wear that jacket and I don’t blame him.”

Compared to a year ago, defendant’s out on electronic monitoring and charged with weapons crimes are up, sometimes significantly. That followed Chief Judge Timothy Evans’ 2017 mandate limiting the use of cash bonds. Dart says Evan’s bond edict needs tweaking. Other stakeholders disagree.

On the commission level, Boykin says, “We want to make sure that we get to the bottom of it. I think the only way to do it is get all of the stakeholders in the same room and make sure that we’re on the same page.”

The sheriff, president, chief judge, public defender, and state’s attorney are planning to meet in public in early June.