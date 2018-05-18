CHICAGO (CBS) – For the first time, the family of the missing infant is speaking out after their baby was abducted by her biological mother.

CBS 2’s Mai Martinez reports the family is pleading with the mother to bring the child back.

Debbie House says she still can’t believe her three-month-old great niece, Royalty Wolf, was kidnapped on Monday. Four days later, there are still no signs of the baby.

“How is she doing? Is she okay? Does she have diapers? Does she have milk? Is she sick?” House worries.

Chicago Police say Royalty’s biological mother, Mikequera Randolph, took the child during a DCFS supervised visit in the 15000 block of South Avers.

When asked ‘What’s your greatest fear?’ House responded, “You can’t take her to the doctor. She’s sickly. She’s a really, really bad cold. I mean, what’s going to happen? She’s going to develop pneumonia. She’s too young.”

The day after the pair disappeared, the family says the mother posted this message on Facebook, saying, “Happy Mothers Day 2 me.”

Tonight she posted another message, defending her actions. The post said, in part, “I will not hurt my daughter. She is in no harm.”

As the family hopes and prays Royalty is okay, they’re haunted by how empty their home feels without her. They say if they have one message for Mikegera, it is, “Just do the right thing. We understand that you’re mom and I truly believe that she does love her children.”

DCFS has not explained how the mother was able to leave with the child during the supervised visit. The matter is under investigation.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Royalty’s whereabouts to call police.