CHICAGO (CBS) – The President of Poland is in Chicago for a two-day visit to discuss trade deals with Illinois officials.

He scheduled visits with Governor Bruce Rauner and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Friday.

Gov. Rauner invited Andrzej Duda to Chicago to talk about future business opportunities, hoping to strike long-term trade deals with the President.

The two delegations met at the Polish Consulate.

Poland’s economy is booming and Rauner believes polish corporations are looking to invest in the U.S.

Rauner and Duda discussed the possibility of a foreign trade headquarters located in Chicago.

“Poland is evaluating opening a trade and investment office in North America,” stated Gov. Rauner. “We believe, very strongly, that the best location for that trade and investment office is in Chicago. We want to make sure every company from Poland comes to invest in Illinois and grow jobs here.”

Last month, Governor Rauner took a trade delegation to Poland.

He’s hoping President Duda is persuaded by the more than one million people of Polish ancestry who live in the Chicago area to pursue the deal.