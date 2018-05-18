SANTA FE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities in southeast Texas responded to Santa Fe High School on Friday morning after reports of an active shooter on the campus. The situation erupted shortly before 8:00 a.m. at the high school, located between Houston and Galveston, and at least eight people are dead.

According to assistant principal Dr. Cris Richardson, the shooter has been caught and is no longer in the school building.

We are assisting @SantaFeISD with a multiple-casualty incident at Santa Fe High School. This is no longer an active shooting situation and the injured are being treated. #hounews pic.twitter.com/m7Wuauk9jk — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 18, 2018

Leila Butler is a student at the school. She told KTRK-TV in Houston that fire alarms went off and students exited from their classrooms. That is when some students reported hearing gunfire. Butler was sheltered with teachers and other students near the campus when she spoke with the television station.

Other witnesses told KTRK-TV that the shooting happened in an art class, and one student told the television station that a girl was shot. “There was someone that walked in with a shotgun and started shooting,” the student said, “and this girl got shot in the leg.” That student did not get a good look at the shooter, because she was running to hide.

Law enforcement officials stated that the shooter is a student at Santa Fe High School.

Tyler Turner is friends with the person who pulled the fire alarm. “My friend…he saw a guy walking with a gun, so he pulled the fire alarm,” the student said. Turner reported hearing seven gunshots before running to a nearby car wash and meeting his mother. Turner also saw a girl with a bandage around her kneecap get taken away by firefighters.

Another student told KTRK-TV that he heard as many as 15 gunshots.

“I heard so many people saying there were gunshots and that people were dead,” added student Megan Hunter.

Authorities told KTRK-TV that at least eight people are dead, and several more have been injured. A police officer is said to be among the wounded. Three medical helicopters were called to the school, and one parent told KTRK-TV that he saw as many as 10 students taken away from the school by ground ambulance.

The exact number of victims has not been confirmed.

School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

Cameras caught children limping away from the school building. Police officers could be seen escorting a line of students away from the campus. Kids were handing backpacks over to authorities. Teachers were loading children into school buses and taking them to the school district’s Alamo Gym to meet up with parents.

A statement from the Santa Fe Independent School District said that the campus was involved in an active shooter incident and had been placed into lockdown. While the campus has been secured, law enforcement officials are still conducting an investigation inside of the building.

Heidi and I are keeping all the students and faculty at Santa Fe High School in our prayers this morning, along with all first responders on the scene. Please be safe and heed warnings from local officials. https://t.co/5Un3Y4IA86 — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) May 18, 2018

KTRK-TV reported that a similar incident happened at this same campus back in February. Students then reported hearing popping sounds coming from outside of the school building. Police were called to the high school, but determined that the situation was a false alarm.

This is a developing story.