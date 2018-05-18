CHICAGO (CBS) – The Illinois Senate unanimously passed a measure to investigate and prevent elder abuse and exploitation.

The proposal will allow Adult Protective Services (APS) to more fully investigate claims of elderly abuse.

State Sen. John Curran (R-Downers Grove) cosponsored the legislation.

Our laws for protecting our senior citizens, especially those in assisted living or poor health, need to protect every single senior citizen,” said Curran. “House Bill 4847 corrects a gap in our Adult Protective Services laws that left some seniors vulnerable, and it makes it clear that APS is authorized to investigate all crimes of abuse against seniors in a state facility or program—regardless of where the abuse took place or who committed the crime.”

The measure states that APS will be able to investigate claims of abuse, neglect, or financial exploitation for adults who reside in facilities affiliated with the Department of Human Services that occur both outside the facility and in cases where the suspected abuser is a non-employee, including family members.

The legislation is moving to Governor Rauner’s desk for his signature.