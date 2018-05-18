CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were shot overnight at a gas station in south suburban South Holland.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Gas Depot at Sibley Avenue and State Street.

A car at the scene was damaged by bullets, with shattered windows, and at least two bullet holes in the rear passenger’s side door. The car was surrounded by shell casings. It was not immediately clear if the victims were inside the car.

Police have not released any information regarding the circumstances of the shooting, the conditions of the victims, or a possible motive.

Dolton Police, Illinois State Police, and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office were assisting with the investigation.