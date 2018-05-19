CHICAGO (CBS) — One of the most memorable moments from Saturday’s ceremony was the enthusiastic royal wedding sermon delivered by a Chicago-born bishop.

The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry brought a message about the power of love, with quotes from slave songs and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

It broke from the serious tone of past royal wedding sermons. Reverend Curry is the first black leader of the Episcopal church in the United States and was hand picked by the newlyweds.

Chicagoans put on their party hats and gathered on the city’s North Side for an early morning royal watch party.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen has the story.

More than 3,000 miles away from Windsor, the doors opened at 5:30 in the morning at R Public House for the royal wedding viewing party.

From the celebrity guests to the royal arrivals, people couldn’t help but to talk about the fashion.

“Who doesn’t love to see all the hats and all the dresses and everything for the royal wedding,” said Emily Condon.

The excitement was building as fans waited for Northwestern graduate and American actress Meghan Markle to walk down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel.

“I’m not a big fan of the royal family, but I did watch her (Markle’s) show,” said Gisele Hennings.

But for Tasha Neumeister, watching the ceremony will be special.

“My mom was a big Anglophile and she really adored Diana and to see Prince Harry marry an American woman, biracial American woman is something,” said Neumeister.

The crowd watched in awe when Markle and Prince Harry exchanged their vows.

“I think her dress is beautiful. She looks absolutely stunning, classic. I couldn’t be more happy for her,” said Angel Heinz.

It has been non-stop busy for the Rogers Park bar the manager said she had to call in for extra help and says this is something they have never seen before.

“This is very unusual for us like i said i was not sure if anybody,” said Sandra Carter. “I was not sure anyone would show up but everybody has been really happy about putting on hats and pearls and it’s been great.”