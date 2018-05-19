CHICAGO (CBS) — An emotional day for a Michigan father and his son’s three organ recipients.

On Saturday, they all met in Chicago for the first time. CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos has their story.

Six years after Craig Clark donated his son’s organs, he wanted to hear his son’s heart beat again.

“You can hear the movement, you can hear the beat. You can know that something is living,” said Clark.

Six years ago, Craig’s son Jonathan took his own life.

“A part of Jonathan would always live in through others,” said Clark.

Now he feels like he has another son, Taquan.

“I want to say how grateful I am,” said Taquan.

They’ve talked on the phone, but this is their first time meeting in person, at a YMCA on Chicago’s West Side.

“I’m just blessed. Just blessed that my son lives on through others,” said Clark.

But there’s to more this story.

17-year-old JaiWan Davis-Harbour also received one of Jonathan’s organs when he was 12, a kidney.

And 43 year-old Marc Butler, a diabetic and father of six, received Jonathan’s kidney and pancreas.

On Saturday, they’re all together in the same place for the first time.

“There’s a lot of good in the world, even though a lot of times it don’t seem like it,” said Butler.

Craig, the dad, keeps in touch with all three of the guys, checking in on them and making sure they’re healthy and living life to the fullest.