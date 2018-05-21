(CNN) — A baboon that was being transported escaped its cage Monday afternoon and ran loose in San Antonio International Airport, officials said.

An airport spokesman said the baboon was cornered in the baggage handling area of Terminal B.

American Airlines released a statement, saying the baboon was being taken to an animal sanctuary and refuge in the San Antonio area.

“We are working closely with the San Antonio Aviation Department and officials from the San Antonio Zoo. Officials from the zoo are now on-site to ensure his safety and well-being as he continues his journey to his new home at the primate sanctuary,” the statement read.

The baboon arrived on a flight from Chicago, according to American Airlines.

We are aware that there are news reports ab a primate loose at the San Antonio Airport. It is Dawkins, who was scheduled to arrive at our Sanctuary today. We are working with authorities to keep the situation under control & to make sure Dawkins arrives at the Sanctuary ASAP.

— BornFreeUSA (@BornFreeUSA) May 21, 2018

One of the realities of working with primates is that situations often can be unpredictable, and that is precisely what happened today. We will post an update on Dawkins as soon as we can! — BornFreeUSA (@BornFreeUSA) May 21, 2018

No passengers or flights have been affected. Wildlife biologists are assessing the situation.

