CBS (CHICAGO)–At least eight armed robberies have been reported in North Side neighborhoods since last week, and in a community alert issued Monday said all the incidents are likely connected to three men.

Two women recounted a frightening incident that happened while they were walking home in Roscoe Village late Saturday night.

The women said they realized something odd was happening when a car pulled over and no one got in or out. When they turned the corner they saw a man standing in a yard belonging to one of their residences.

“We just said, ‘I just called 9-1-1—you better run,’” one of the women told CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez. “We just wanted him to know we’re not going down without a fight.”

The unknown man then ran away.

The reported robberies occurred at the following locations: the 2011 Block of West Byron, the 1800 block of West Larchmont, the 3500 block of North Leavitt, the 1800 block of West Roscoe, the 1300 block of West Wellington, the 2200 block of West Melrose and the 500 block of West Arlington.

In all of the incidents, the victims were approached from behind and the offender displayed a gun and demanded property.

“It’s happening more and more often and they’re getting more brazen,” one of them women said. “

Mike Jannusch works at Commonwealth Tavern, a bar near one of the armed robberies.

“In a big city like Chicago, this is going to happen from time to time, so we have to make sure we have each other’s backs,” Jannusch said.

The police alert showed most of the incidents happened in the early-morning hours, but two crimes were reported between 3 and 5 p.m.

The women emailed all their neighbors to make sure everyone was aware of what happened.

“We need to make enough noise because at this point I don’t feel like we’re being heard,” she said.