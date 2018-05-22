CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Department of Transportation announced the 100th Street bridge on Chicago’s far South side is closed for emergency repairs.

The bridge spans the South branch of the Calumet River.

Crews are repairing the mechanism that lifts and lowers the bridge.

Both eastbound and westbound traffic is being detoured.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured from 100th Street to Torrence Avenue to 106th Street to Ewing Avenue and back to 100th Street.

Westbound traffic will be detoured from 100th Street to Ewing Avenue to 106th Street to Muskegon Avenue to Commercial Avenue and back to 100th Street.

The bridge is expected to reopen, weather permitting, on Sunday, May 27 at 7 p.m.