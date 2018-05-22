CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago bike sharing system, Divvy, is launching a new Divvy Bikes app, allowing riders to purchase Divvy bike passes, plan routes and unlock bikes from their smartphones.

The launch of the app comes during National Bike Month.

Divvy says they’re giving away free rides to new app users through June 17th using code FIRSTTIMERIDE.

According to Divvy, the new app, presented by Showtime, will make the system more convenient.

The app can be used to find available bikes, locate open docking stations, and plan trips around Chicago.

The Divvy Bikes App is free and available on Android and Apple devices.

Divvy says they’re working on adding more features to the app, including trip history for riders to keep track of how many miles and calories burned during their ride.

“The new Divvy app is another great example of how Divvy is continuing to improve the customer experience,” said Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) Commissioner Rebekah Scheinfeld. “We expect existing Divvy users will embrace the new app and it will also encourage more people to give Divvy a chance to become one of their transportation options for getting around Chicago.”