CHICAGO (CBS) — The end of the school year is quickly approaching and many students are dreaming of big summer plans, but for students in West Suburban Glenbard, their thoughts and prayers are with four classmates burned in a bonfire accident last month.

CBS 2’s Mai Martinez talked to one of the victims about the road to recovery.

“It just happened so quickly, no one could stop it,” recalled Korryn Bachner, who says she’ll never forget the April 28th bonfire explosion that severely burned her and three friends. Neither will her mother, who got the frightening call from her daughter.

“She was telling us that there had been an accident and there was gasoline poured on the fire and she was burned,” said Korryn Bachner’s mother, Ellen Bachner.

“I didn’t realize how bad it was until I got in the ambulance, I think,” said Korryn. “Because then I started to kind of feel the swelling and I was really, really cold.”

Bachner and her friends were all rushed to the hospital. GoFundMe pages were set up to help them in their recovery process and the donations have been pouring in since the incident.

“I want to say thank you, but that’s not enough,” Korryn stated. “I wish there was something else I could say to make it mean something besides thank you.”

Friends say they’ve done their best to support Korryn emotionally, from stopping by, to giving her an autographed game ball and taking a team photo with her. Some friends even brought prom to her house because she couldn’t attend.

“It made me feel special that they wanted me to be happy and feel like I have my own prom,” said Korryn.

She says she thinks this incident has made her a stronger person.

Korryn is a proud Glenbard East cheerleader and attended cheer practice today. She is not allowed to cheer, but wanted to support her squad. She also attend a baseball game this evening.

She and her family know how fortunate they are that things weren’t worse for her. Two of her friends are still in the hospital.