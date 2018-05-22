CHICAGO (CBS) — Norstates Bank in Gurnee was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight Monday afternoon.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports the bank is less than a quarter mile from Six Flags Great America on Grand Avenue.

One man and one woman allegedly walked into the bank, masked and carrying an AK-47.

The manager of Rosati’s Pizza, Nasir Lakhthir, says he’s worried for the safety of his cashiers, as the pizza joint is located nearby.

“It’s kind of alarming for us. That kind of activity just happened across from us in the same plaza,” said Rosati’s Pizza Manager, Nasir Lakhthir.

A surveillance photo was captured during the robbery at Norstates Bank from across the parking lot.

Just before 11 am Monday, a man with a red mask and a rifle went into the bank. A woman, also wearing a red mask, went in with him to demand money.

FBI Chicago Special Agent, Janine Wheeler, said, “The two fled the bank in a blue Nissan Rogue SUV. The vehicle is believed to be a year model 2015 to 2018.”

Lakhthir and employees haven’t seen the SUV before, but they say they’re on the lookout after the alarming incident.

“It’s kind of scary because we were also victimized before,” stated Lakhthir. “Someone came in with a knife and stole our tip jar.”

“We’re asking for the public’s assistance,” said Wheeler. “If you have any information concerning these individuals or the vehicle – again a blue Nissan Rogue – please contact the Chicago FBI at 312-421-6700.”

CBS 2 asked bank employees what happened inside the bank and how much was stolen. They did not comment.