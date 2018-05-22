CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police say a 24-year-old man was shot in the torso in Chicago’s Irving Park East neighborhood.

It happened in the 3700 block of North Troy Street just before 4:30 p.m.

Officers report the man was transported by ambulance to Illinois Masonic Hospital in stable condition.

A dark colored sedan allegedly pulled up next to the victim and began firing shots. The victim ran to a 7-11 parking lot near Kedzie and Grace Streets.

No one is in custody at this time.

This incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story.