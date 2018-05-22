CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Police Department will beef up patrols for the busy Memorial Day weekend, with more than 1,000 extra officers on the streets.

CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Supt. Eddie Johnson would detail the summer deployment initiative at Police Headquarters on Tuesday, alongside the heads of the Chicago Fire Department, Cook County State’s Attorney’s office, U.S. Attorney’s office, FBI, ATF, and DEA.

“Individuals can expect to see a very heavy police presence beginning Friday and throughout the holiday weekend,” Guglielmi said in an email.

Well over 1,000 #ChicagoPolice officers being added to existing patrols for the #MemorialDayWeekend. Supt. Johnson will share details for this & summer deployment initiatives at a press conf tomorrow at CPD HQ at 11am. Fed agencies, prosecutors & State Police will also join. pic.twitter.com/kixqrzwfJU — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 22, 2018

Additional officers will be deployed on foot patrols downtown and along major thoroughfares, and dedicated bike patrols will focus on parks and the lakefront, police said. Neighborhood patrols also will be boosted in each district, and the department’s Summer Mobile Patrol unit of more than 100 officers will begin its annual deployment.

The Fire Department also will assist with “visibility patrols” to help share real-time information with police.