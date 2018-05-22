CHICAGO (CBS) — For some it’s a sensitive topic, but there’s a proposal to change the name of Balbo Avenue.

Two aldermen are proposing a name change for the street. If they get their way, the street will be renamed for Ida B Wells.

Aldermen Sophia King and Brendan Reilley are set to introduce the “Name Change Plan” to city council on Wednesday.

The lawmakers say Chicago shouldn’t honor Italo Balbo. In 1933, Italy’s fascist leader, Benito Mussolini sent Air Marshal Italo Balbo on a round-trip excursion to Chicago. A short time later, lawmakers renamed the 7th Street to what is now known as Balbo Drive.

Ida B. Wells was a 19th century black woman born into slavery, but later became a journalist.

According to the aldermen, if this proposal passes, it will be the city’s first street in the Loop named after a woman and person of color.