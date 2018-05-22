(CBS) — A sinkhole has appeared on the White House’s North Lawn, which has naturally spawned jokes on the internet.

The sinkhole, confirmed by groundskeepers, is just outside the office of White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley. The sinkhole, which groundskeepers remarked was smaller than they thought it might be, was roped off with cones and caution tape.

But, according to reporters who have observed it, it appears to be growing.

On Twitter, the hole’s appearance garnered jokes about the president’s “drain the swamp” slogan and that the sinkhole was actually a portal to another dimension.

DRAIN THE SWAMP Sinkhole Appears in White House Lawn https://t.co/Dw117sH9Ux pic.twitter.com/Dgv5ULNZQg — Mark Higbee (@MarkHigbee) May 22, 2018 It’s not like a growing sinkhole right outside the press briefing room at the White House has any existential meaning to it at all, right? — Jeff Urbanchuk (@jurbanchuk) May 22, 2018 Others joked about how close the hole is to the press briefing room.

“It was noticeably bigger between Sunday and Monday,” one White House correspondent said.

The White House covered up the hole later in the afternoon.

They put a lid on the great White House sinkhole pic.twitter.com/sG9e8PlGp9 — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) May 22, 2018

CBS News’ Jacqueline Alemany contributed to this report.

