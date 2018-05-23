CHICAGO (CBS) — Police officers surrounded a home in north suburban Antioch, after a driver fled a traffic stop and rammed a squad car Wednesday morning.

Lake County Sheriff’s Sgt. Christopher Covelli said officers responding to calls about a suspicious vehicle tried to pull over a car matching the description around 6:30 a.m., but the driver rammed an Antioch squad car.

A male and female were inside the car, and one of them might have fired a shot while speeding away, according to Covelli. No injuries were reported.

Officers did not give chase, but later spotted the car outside a house on the 40500 block of Route 83 in Antioch. Lake County sheriff’s officers and Antioch police surrounded the home, and were trying to contact anyone inside.

The APD has advised us that they have the barricade situation under control and that our students can safely be dismissed after their final exams at 10:20 and 11:50. We will have APD on campus to assist with dismissal. During exams we will be in a soft lockdown. — Eric Hamilton (@ACHSSequoits) May 23, 2018

Nearby homes have been evacuated as a precaution.

Some nearby schools also wer placed on soft lockdown during the response, but said police told them the situation was under control, and students could be safely dismissed at the end of the day.