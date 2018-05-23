“Sally Ride’s history-making journey has made it easier for young girls to dream of one day being an astronaut, an engineer, a physicist or a mathematician. Today, girls don’t just dream. Because of trailblazers like Sally Ride, they have been empowered to do!” said U.S. Postal Service Chief Information Officer and Executive Vice President Kristin Seaver.
In June of 1983, Ride was launched into space aboard the space shuttle Challenger and spent six days in orbit. She completed a similar mission the following year. In 2012, Ride passed away from pancreatic cancer. She was 61.
“I admired Sally for her intellect that she applied as a scientist, her focus and passion for STEM education, and her astounding competence in so many areas, including her critical contributions to NASA and the nation,” said Ellen Ochoa, the first Hispanic woman in space and the director of NASA’s Johnson Space Center.