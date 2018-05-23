CHICAGO (CBS) — Police have released new body cam video showing the arrest and tasing of NBA player Sterling Brown outside a Milwaukee Walgreens store on January 26.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ rookie is from West Suburban Maywood, a former standout player at Proviso East.

The body cam video of the incident starts around 2 a.m., showing an officer waiting for Sterling Brown to walk out of the store.

“Can you explain this to me?” the officer asked. “[You are] parked across two, you have an entirely empty parking lot and you parked across two. It’s handicapped parking.”

The officer can be heard calling for back up. When other officers arrive on the scene, the video shows Brown standing near his car. The situation escalates when one of the officers shouts for Brown to take his hands out of his pockets.

A scuffle broke out following that comment. Officers tased Brown, seen lying and moaning on the ground.

The police officer’s use of force has been in question.

Milwaukee’s Police Chief, Alfonso Morales, said, “Our department conducted an investigation into the incident which revealed members acted inappropriately and those members were recently disciplined.”

During the 30 minute video, Brown’s demeanor appears to contradict the narrative police gave in their initial report, saying Brown was ‘very aggressive’ and ‘physically resisted’ the officers’ attempts to handcuff him.

In a statement, Brown said, “Situations like mine and worse happen every day in the black community. Being a voice and a face for people who won’t be heard and don’t have the same platform as I have is a responsibility I take seriously.”

Milwaukee Mayor, Tom Barret, says the video raises concerns about the officer’s conduct.

After watching the body cam video, Barret said, “It was a disturbing video when I saw it and I know that the Chief feels the same way.”

Brown went on to say he is speaking for Laquan McDonald of Chicago and other black men who were killed by police or who died in police custody.

Brown was booked, but not charged. He says he plans to file a civil rights lawsuit against the Milwaukee Police Department.