CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is recovering from a horrific ride on the CTA early Wednesday morning.

Police say he was riding on the Red Line at about 2:00 a.m. when an offender stabbed him in the stomach near the Argyle stop.

Afterwards, the suspect demanded the victim’s belongings, but got off without taking anything.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.

Since late March, three people have been stabbed or cut while on CTA trains or platforms.

So far only one person has been arrested.