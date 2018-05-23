CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Fire officials are responding to a fire in the 6100 block of North Hoyne in Chicago’s West Rogers Park neighborhood.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports emergency responders are on the rough of the building working to put out the flames and are currently dousing hot spots.

A stairway has reportedly collapsed in the fire.

Several ambulances are on the scene.

Mayday at 6143 N. Hoyne. 2-11 alarm, EMS Plan 1. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 23, 2018

This is a developing story.