CHICAGO (CBS) — Royalty Wolf, the 3-month-old girl who has been missing for more than a week, has been found on the West Side. Her mother, who abducted her, is still at large.

Police have said 24-year-old Mikequera Randolph abducted her daughter on May 14, during a visit supervised by an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services case aide on the 1500 block of South Avers. Randolph lost custody of Royalty in April, but had visitation rights.

BREAKING: Baby Royalty was just found in the 11th District at Francisco and Flournoy. CFD on scene and she will be transported for evaluation. Mother has fled the location and we are trying to locate her. pic.twitter.com/nGvXLcDcFi — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 23, 2018

CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that Royalty was found Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Fransisco and Flournoy. Her mother fled the scene, and officers were trying to locate her.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said Royalty was taken to Stroger Hospital for evaluation.

It was unclear why Randolph doesn’t have custody of her daughter, but law enforcement sources said she has been arrested several times for robbery, battery, and drug possession.

Royalty’s family said, the day after she was abducted, Randolph posted a message on Facebook, saying, “Happy Mothers Day 2 me.”

Randolph posted another message on Friday, defending her actions. The post said, in part, “I will not hurt my daughter. She is in no harm.”

This is a developing story…