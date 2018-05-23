CHICAGO (CBS) — Police say 24-year-old Mikequera Randolph is in police custody after abducting her biological daughter, Royalty Wolf, on May 14 during a supervised visit by an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services case aid on the 1500 block of South Avers.

Update: Mom found less than a half block away. Taken into custody. https://t.co/Crq6vcUeGq — Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) May 23, 2018

Royalty Wolf, the 3-month-old girl who has been missing for more than a week, has been found on the West Side.

BREAKING: Baby Royalty was just found at Francisco and Flournoy. Mom fled. Police on scene. Baby at hospital. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/qgDcmSWY5i — Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) May 23, 2018

CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that Royalty was found Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Fransisco and Flournoy. Her mother fled the scene. Police were able to locate her.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said Royalty was taken to Stroger Hospital for evaluation.

It was unclear why Randolph doesn’t have custody of her daughter, but law enforcement sources said she has been arrested several times for robbery, battery, and drug possession.

Royalty’s family said, the day after she was abducted, Randolph posted a message on Facebook, saying, “Happy Mothers Day 2 me.”

Randolph posted another message on Friday, defending her actions. The post said, in part, “I will not hurt my daughter. She is in no harm.”

This is a developing story…