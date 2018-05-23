Filed Under:Baby Found, child abduction, Missing Baby

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police say 24-year-old Mikequera Randolph is in police custody after abducting her biological daughter, Royalty Wolf, on May 14 during a supervised visit by an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services case aid on the 1500 block of South Avers.

mikequera randolph Mother Found, Arrested After Abducting Biological Baby Daughter

Mikequera Randolph, 24, is the subject of a community alert, after she was seen taking her 3-month-old daughter following a supervised visit on May 14, 2018. (Credit: Chicago Police)

 

Royalty Wolf, the 3-month-old girl who has been missing for more than a week, has been found on the West Side.

 

CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that Royalty was found Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Fransisco and Flournoy. Her mother fled the scene. Police were able to locate her.

royalty wolf Mother Found, Arrested After Abducting Biological Baby Daughter

Royalty Wolf was reported missing after her biological mother took off with her following a supervised visit on May 14, 2018. (Credit: Chicago Police)

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said Royalty was taken to Stroger Hospital for evaluation.

It was unclear why Randolph doesn’t have custody of her daughter, but law enforcement sources said she has been arrested several times for robbery, battery, and drug possession.

Royalty’s family said, the day after she was abducted, Randolph posted a message on Facebook, saying, “Happy Mothers Day 2 me.”

Randolph posted another message on Friday, defending her actions. The post said, in part, “I will not hurt my daughter. She is in no harm.”

This is a developing story…

