CHICAGO (CBS) — A former employee at University of Chicago Medical Center has filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the hospital.

Samantha Black says she began working as a Physician’s Assistant in October. Shortly after starting her position, she says a co-worker began sending her inappropriate text messages.

“When the coworker was rebuffed by me, his approach changed saying ‘Don’t get too comfortable at your desk. You might not be there for long,’” stated Black.

Black says she reported the inappropriate conduct to hospital administrators in January. Three months after she filed reports, she was fired. Black claims the hospital sustained a sexually hostile environment.

CBS 2 reached out to the University of Chicago Medical Center. They have not released a response.