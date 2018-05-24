CHICAGO (CBS) — A West Chicago man, accused of attacking another man with a hammer and striking him at least twice in the head, was in court today.

Javier Garcia, 20, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, which is a Class 3 Felony.

On May 22, 2018 just after 2 p.m., Garcia and three others allegedly went to a home on Windsor Drive in Glendale Heights, armed with a large hammer.

Police say Garcia arrived at the home, approached the victim and another man outside, and threw the hammer at the victim hitting him in the head and knocking him unconscious. Officers say Garcia picked up the hammer and hit the victim multiple times, striking him at least once more in the head, as well as once in the chest before driving away.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital and is currently in a comatose state.

The Glendale Heights Police Department began investigating the incident, filing a description of the vehicle they say Garcia was driving. The Bloomingdale Police stopped the car and brought the suspect in for questioning.

The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office announced bond is set at $750,000.

Garcia’s next court date is scheduled for June 18.