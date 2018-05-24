CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago mother accused of kidnapping her own child is facing aggravated kidnapping and child abduction charges.

Mikequera Randolph, 24, appeared in court Thursday where a judge denied her bond.

Randolph was arrested Wednesday in Lawndale after being spotted with her three-month-old daughter, Royalty Wolf.

Randolph is accused of taking the infant during a supervised visit on May 14.

The Chicago mother accused of kidnapping her own child is facing aggravated kidnapping and child abduction charges.

Royalty was missing for more than a week before witnesses spotted Randolph pushing her in a stroller on the West Side around 1:10 p.m. When a police officer approached Randolph near Francisco and Flournoy, she ran off.

Officers took the baby and after using a police K-9 to search for Randolph, found the mom hiding by a garage less than a block away around 3:20 p.m.

“All I want is my baby. I am not gonna harm my child,” Randolph yelled at police shortly before being taken into custody.

Paramedics took Royalty to Stroger Hospital for evaluation.

Thursday morning, police announced Randolph had been charged with one felony count of aggravated kidnapping.

Randolph was due to appear for a bond hearing Thursday afternoon at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

DCFS released a statement saying the DCFS agent that was on the supervised visit at the time the baby was abducted has been suspended during this investigation:

“All of us at DCFS and at our foster care agency, Unity Parenting, are thrilled that Royalty Wolf has been found safe. The baby is at the hospital where she is currently undergoing a medical evaluation. No further information on her will be provided at this time. DCFS staff, and our foster care agency, Unity Parenting and many law enforcement agencies actively participated in the search for Royalty. The case aide who was supervising the mother’s visit with Royalty has been suspended as Unity investigates the circumstances surrounding the mother’s disappearance with the baby.”

It was unclear why Randolph lost custody of her daughter, but law enforcement sources said she has been arrested several times for robbery, battery, and drug possession.

Royalty’s family said, the day after she was abducted, Randolph posted a message on Facebook, saying, “Happy Mothers Day 2 me.”

Randolph posted another message on Friday, defending her actions. The post said, in part, “I will not hurt my daughter. She is in no harm.”