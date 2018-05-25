CHICAGO (CBS) — The minor league baseball team, the Chicago Dogs, played their first baseball game in Rosemont’s Impact Field.

Years ago, Rosemont offered their stadium space for the Cubs to call home. The Cubs passed on the opportunity, but Friday night, the independent minor league, Chicago Dog’s, took to the field.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports that it is a major milestone for the team.

The first cheers of minor baseball filled Rosemont’s Impact Field.

The more than $60 million stadium, years in the making, was packed with a sold out crowd of 6,300.

“I’m excited to see this! I’m excited for my kids to see this,” said a Chicago Dogs fan.

“A family of four can come in here for under $50, get tickets and eat and do that multiple times this summer,” stated Shawn Hunter, the owner.

Hunter says with great corporate support, as well as fan support, he hopes the franchise breaks even in its second year.

Diane Turnbull says while some people went for the game, she went for her son. In a stadium nearby O’Hare and all of its air traffic, she was part of it. She says she flew in from Oregon, as a surprise, to see him pitch.

The baseball stadium has kid-friendly activities and food to help baseball fans get into the ball game spirit.

Hunger says there’s only one requirement for the hotdogs. “No ketchup on a Chicago dog, no ketchup,” said Hunter, laughing, after all it is a Chicago Dogs baseball game.

The Chicago Dogs are set to host 50 home games through Labor Day.