CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s beaches were packed all day Friday as beach goers soaked up the sun and laid in the sand.

As CBS 2’s Chelsea Irving reports, those who entered the water experienced an exhilarating chill, one that could be dangerous.

“It’s a great memorial day weekend! Perfect weather,” said beach goer, Bree Cannon.

Aurah Alazam agreed, saying, “We’re finally breaking the cold winter! I’m so happy!”

At North Avenue Beach Friday, sunbathers were everywhere, soaking up the rays on the first day of this summer’s beach season. Swimmers, on the other hand, were harder to come by.

“We just came to stay here. We didn’t even think to go in the water because it’s cold,” stated Laura Castano.

David Rivera was one of the few brave enough for a swim. He says the water was freezing.

“Like a polar plunge, for sure. Very, risky,” he said.

The U.S. Coast Guard says it is risky. With the lake water below 50 degrees, anything more than a quick dip can potentially lead to hypothermia. It’s especially dangerous for boaters who may decide to jump in.

“If your airways are below the water level and you take that gasp of air which is involuntary, you suck in that cold water in your lungs, it’s going to cause cold water drowning,” said U.S. Coast Guard, Matt James.

Experts say at 50 degrees, hypothermia takes only 30 minutes to set it.