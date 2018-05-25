Chicago (CBS)–Travelers hitting the roads for Memorial Day weekend can expect to spend twice as long in the car as usual, AAA says.

A near-record 41 million people are expected to drive to their holiday weekend destinations. Friday travelers will likely face the heaviest traffic conditions.

Despite a 50 cent increase per gallon in gas prices compared to last year, about 64 percent of vacation-goers plan to drive instead of fly this summer travel season, according to AAA spokesperson Julie Hall.

The average gas price in Chicago Friday was $3.33 per gallon as of May 25. Statewide, the average gallon of gas is $3.06–about 78 cents more than this time last year, according to fuel-cost tracking app Gas Buddy.

While air travelers can expect crowded airports, O’Hare’s busiest time of year actually occurs in July and August, according to the FAA.