CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth took to social media to express her support for NFL players who protest racial inequalities during the national anthem by taking a knee.

In a post on Facebook, Duckworth wrote:

“One day, our nation’s flag will drape my coffin, just as it did my dad’s and will my husband’s and brother’s. I will always stand on these legs for the flag and anthem, but it was ALSO my honor to defend people’s right to free speech—including those who choose to #TakeAKnee to express outrage at the glaring disparity in how Americans of different races are treated.”

In the post, Senator Duckworth includes a photo of her prosthetic legs, complete with a pair of beige shoes.

Senator Duckworth, a decorated veteran, lost both legs and partial use of her arm in the Iraq war.

Her statements come days after NFL owners approved a new national anthem policy. Under the new policy players would no longer be required to be on the field during the national anthem. If they are, and they choose to protest in any way, their team will be subject to fines.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump praised team owners for doing the “right thing.” He suggested those who don’t stand maybe “shouldn’t be in the country.”

On Twitter, where Duckworth also shared the statement and photo, comments in response have been overwhelmingly positive so far.

I admire many people, but very few "inspire me" to be better. you are one of them. — Holly Taggart (@holly_taggart) May 25, 2018