CHICAGO (CBS) — A day of pride, reflection and honor as Chicago celebrates the true spirit of Memorial Day with a parade and wreath laying at Daley Plaza’s Eternal Flame.

This weekend the nation pauses to remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice serving our country.

Chicago’s commemoration began with a wreath laying ceremony at Daley Plaza.

Members of various military branches presented a series of wreaths for the fallen, for prisoners of war, for those still missing in action as well as for Gold Star Families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty.

The tributes continued with a parade along State Street.

Thousands of spectators lined the route to watch performances and floats from local marching bands as well as various ROTC and veterans groups.