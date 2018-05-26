CHICAGO (CBS) — Memorial Day weekend is often considered to be the kick-off to the summer grilling season.

If you’re looking for new techniques as you fire up the grill.

Joining CBS 2’s Ed Curran in the studio are Greg and Kristina Gaardbo, the owners of Chicago Culinary Kitchen to talk about the best ideas to spice up your barbecue.

“You can get certified Angus beef brisket anywhere but we’re going to trim it down so it’s a little more aerodynamic so the smoke and heat will roll over it really nicely,” said Greg Gaardbo, who’s establishment specializes in dry, Texas-style rub.

To cook the meat, Kristina Gaardbo adds that they use two types of wood.

“We use a combination of cherry and apple wood, we call it chapple. It’s a little sweeter and the fruit woods give a nice mahogany color to the meats,” said Kristina who added that the meat will cook for 18 hours before served.

Check out the Chicago Culinary Kitchen’s website for more information on the restaurant’s menu and hours.