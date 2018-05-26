CHICAGO (CBS) — For one sailor, recognition has finally arrived 76 years later.

He was killed in Pearl Harbor.

Today his remains will be transported to a funeral home in Aurora.

The body of Radioman Second Class Walter Backman is set to arrive at O’Hare Airport late Saturday afternoon.

An honor detail is in place. Law enforcement set to escort the remains to Aurora.

All of this made possible by the combination of science and the Department of Defense.

Radioman Second Class Walter H. Backman was one of 429 sailors and marines on the USS Oklahoma who died.

Most remained unidentified, buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

Backman died while on duty in 1941 during the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor.

The Department of Defense used DNA comparisons on those who perished to living relatives.

Last August, Backman’s remains were identified and on Saturday he’s finally coming home.

76 years after serving and dying for his country.

Backman’s nephew described the homecoming.

“I’m blown away by outpouring of interest and honor for fallen servicemen,” said Walt Pickens.

The remains will be escorted to an Aurora funeral home Saturday.

A prayer service followed by a procession will take place Monday ending at River Hills Memorial Park.