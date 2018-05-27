CHICAGO (CBS) — A series of strange and dangerous events play out on Chicago’s South Side overnight.

An ambulance is struck by a bullet, and the patient inside becomes violent.

It all started just before 4:00 a.m. Sunday with a call for help at 68th and Damen in Englewood.

When paramedics arrived, they began treating a 19-year old woman. They say the patient became combative.

Meanwhile, a crowd of people outside of the ambulance started banging on the windows and doors.

That’s when paramedics say they heard gunfire.

No one inside was injured but a bullet was lodged inside the ambulance door.

The patient who allegedly kicked a first responder could face charges.