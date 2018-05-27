CHICAGO (CBS) — Have you booked your summer vacation?

If you haven’t, there’s still time to take advantage of great deals here and overseas.

Travel expert Kendra Thorton of Royal Travel says Cancun, Mexico is a great place to vacation.

“The prices are very reasonable, the beaches are beautiful, it’s a fun family getaway,” said Thorton who added an all-inclusive package, including airfare, to Dreams Rivera Cancun is $999 per person for seven nights.

Thorton said another place to have summertime fun is London.

“As a result of the royal wedding, it’s definitely one of the hottest destinations for international travel,” said Thorton. “A lot of people may want to go and have their own royal experience.”

Thorton recommends the Goring Hotel where Duchess Kate spent the night before her royal wedding. A three-night package goes for $966 per person.

If you want to make summer vacation plans closer to home, Thorton recommends the tiny Mackinac Island off the coast of Michigan.

“It is like stepping back in time. There’s a lot of history there,” said Thorton who recommends the iconic Grand Hotel which has great promotions including one for $819 for a family of five, including breakfast and dinner.

Visit the Royal Travel website for more information on these and other travel deals for the summer.