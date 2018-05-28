CHICAGO (CBS)–The Hollywood dreams of one Columbia College student are taking shape after he was cast in an upcoming movie about the real-life struggles of an abused foster child from Highland Park.

Quentin Sanders, 20, won the role of the abusive older brother of foster child Steve Pemberton, who exceled in life despite tremendous odds that were stacked up against him.

The 20-year-old Columbia College student, who started acting at age 13, recounted his audition for the movie, “A Chance in the World,” with CBS 2. He said he was blown away after being offered the role almost immediately after the audition.

“I talked to the camera and did my role and I left,” Sanders said. “I went to get dinner and my phone was buzzing. Normally it takes a month or three days even, but I got it instantly.”

The film, which opens Wednesday, covers the abusive relationship Pemberton endured in childhood, and his eventual climb toward a normal life.

Columbia College Instructor Daniel Sutherland said Sanders has what it takes to make it as a successful actor.

“It’s about perseverance and consistency where you always keep at your skills,” Sutherland said.