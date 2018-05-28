CHICAGO (CBS)–Despite near-record temperatures expected to continue across Chicagoland Monday, the Ridge Run and Memorial Day parade will draw thousands of runners and spectators to the Beverly neighborhood.

With temperatures reaching 97 degrees Sunday, it was the hottest day in Chicago in almost six years. Monday was expected to be just about as hot with an expected high of 96 degrees.

The near record-breaking heat didn’t stop Chicagoans from enjoying the outdoors on Sunday.

People tried to keep cool by taking a dip in Lake Michigan. Others soaked up the sun, including Christina Villa, who lounged in the grass Sunday afternoon.

“I’ve been waiting for this,” Villa said. “I’m a hot weather girl, so I’m in heaven right now.”

Whether runners in this morning’s Ridge Run will share similar sentiments is unknown, but hydration and breaks will be key for those participants. The National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Alert for Monday.

About 3,000 people are expected to come out for the race and parade, reports CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen.

Runners in the 10K will take off at 10 a.m., with the 5K and kids races to follow.

Afterward, one of Chicago’s oldest community parades will begin. Schools and churches will join military representatives for the Beverly Hills/Morgan Park/Mount Greenwood Memorial Day Parade. Marchers will step off from 110th and Longwood Drive and walk toward Ridge Park.

Other parades are scheduled throughout the Chicago-area, including the South Side Memorial Day parade will kick-off at 10 a.m. in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Northwest suburban Arlington Heights will have its 99th annual Memorial Day parade at 10 a.m.