CHICAGO (CBS) — The South Holland water tower features two hands with the slogan ”community of churches.”

Two decades ago, the village won a court battle over separation of church and state, allowing the slogan to stay.

What’s changed since then?

Thousands flock to the community’s 30-plus churches for inspiration.

A reality in this suburb, reinforced by the words on the water tower.

“The message has been up there for about 50 years,” said Don De Graff, Mayor of South Holland. “We added the words ‘faith, family, future.'”

Now drivers on busy highways can’t help but see the dual messages.

Messages that faith leaders say ring true today.

“This is not at all a gimmick, not a slogan,” said Senior Pastor Matt Waterstone of the First Reformed Church. “It is deep within the DNA of this community.”

A native of Holland, Michigan, he loves the water tower in his new hometown: South Holland.

“It’s who we are as a community. The churches play a vital role,” said De Graff.

At Christ Community Church, the senior pastor counts on young people to help fill the pews.

“Our millennial and this new generation Z, they’re really looking for social justice issues,” said Dr. Carl E. King. “And so the church has to be the church outside of the walls.”

And if you think a community with more than 30 houses of worship has enough, think again.

A new church is coming soon.

Keeping with the church theme in South Holland, it’s the rare dry community in 2018.

The sale of alcohol is not allowed anywhere in the village.