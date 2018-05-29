CHICAGO (CBS)–Gas prices in the Chicago area are increasing at twice the rate as other places in the U.S., according to gas price tracking app GasBuddy.

Average retail gas prices in Chicago have risen by 4.3 cents per gallon in the past week, compared to the national average, which saw an increase of 1.8 cents per gallon during the same time period.

Drivers in Chicago were paying $3.30 per gallon at the pump as of Memorial Day, while motorists in other areas of the country were paying an average price of $2.96 per gallon.

GasBuddy surveyed 1,437 gas stations in Chicago for the data.

Statewide, drivers are paying an average of 20 cents per gallon less than in Chicago. The statewide average price per gallon is $3.11.

Across the U.S., the cheapest gas prices are in South Carolina, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Mississippi, Gas Buddy says. Prices in those states are about $2.60 per gallon.

The most expensive gas is in California, where the average is about $3.72 statewide. Gas in Hawaii, Washington, Alaska and Oregon is also on the high end. Those states are charging between $3.33 and $3.60.

Compared to the 2017 Memorial Day weekend, Chicago motorists paid 68 cents more per gallon at the pumps over the holiday weekend.

The national average has increased by almost 16 cents per gallon during the last month and is almost 61 cents higher than one year ago.